Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning.

Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's College Football Playoff loss to Georgia.

"Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here," Jones wrote. "With that being said, I will be returning to the Ohio State University for the 2023 season. It’s God’s plan and the brotherhood. I have unfinished business to take care of.”

Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Jones redshirted as a freshman before becoming a contributor along the offensive line over the next three seasons. He was a top backup and occasional starter in 2020 and 2021 before assuming a full-time starting role this past year.

Jones' return means Ohio State will welcome back two offensive line starters in 2023. Left guard Donovan Jackson will also be back, while offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, along with center Luke Wypler, have all declared for the NFL Draft.

Jones will likely either start at right guard again next fall, or could see time at center in place of Wypler.