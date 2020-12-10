Betting Line Has Been Set For Ohio State vs. Northwestern

On Wednesday, the Big Ten officially set its championship game matchup between East champ Ohio State and West winner Northwestern.

Now, we officially have an opening betting line for the game. Not surprisingly, the oddsmakers have installed the Buckeyes as heavy favorites.

According to BetOnline, Ohio State is favored by 20 points over the Wildcats. The Buckeyes have only played five games this season, but have won four of them by double-digits.

Overall, OSU’s average margin of victory in 2020 is 23.4 points per outing.

Ohio State and Northwestern have met in each of the last two seasons. Last fall, the Buckeyes won 52-3 in Evanston.

In 2018, the two sides faced off in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, with OSU registering a 45-24 victory. Ohio State has won the last three Big Ten titles.

They will try to make it four in a row on December 19.