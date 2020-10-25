24 hours ago the Ohio State-Penn State game looked like one of the biggest games left on the 2020 college football schedule. But after Penn State’s stunning loss to Indiana, bettors have set the line a little bit longer.

On Sunday, Circa Las Vegas revealed that Ohio State have opened up as 10-point favorites on the road against Penn State. That’s two points higher for Ohio State than just a few hours ago.

The Buckeyes have won seven of the last eight against the Nittany Lions, but the last four have been close. The last few matchups at State College in particular have been nail-biters.

In 2018, the Buckeyes won by a point, while in 2016 the Nittany Lions won by three thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter performance. Last year was less close, though, but Penn State still beat the 20.5-point spread in a 28-17 loss.

However, this game has slightly less juice following Penn State’s road loss to Indiana. Penn State must now win out in order to have a shot at the Big Ten title, let alone the national championship.

Ohio State, on the other hand, trounced Nebraska in a 52-17 win. Quarterback Justin Fields looked even better than he did last year when he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

But in a crazy season like this, there’s no telling what the next week will bring. If Penn State can limit the mistakes that doomed them against Indiana, maybe they can pull this one out.

Who do you have winning the Ohio State-Penn State game?