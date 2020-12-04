Betting Line Released For Ohio State-Michigan Game

The 2020 college football season has brought a plethora of changes to the schedule, in an effort to safely compete on the field. Thankfully, for fans around the country, one of the honored traditions of the sport will be upheld in just eight days: the annual Ohio State-Michigan game.

Known as “The Game”, the rivalry contest between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines always draws national attention. The two Big Ten East foes often find themselves competing for supremacy in the conference as the regular season wanes. Michigan leads the overall series 58-51-6, but Ohio State has dominated the last two decades.

However, like most events in 2020, this year’s match-up will look a little bit different.

Based on the performance of the two programs this season, Ohio State will enter as gigantic favorites when “The Game” takes place on Dec. 12. Ryan Day’s team is 4-0 and among the nation’s best thanks to Justin Fields and the offense. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s squad finds themselves among the bottom-feeders of the conference, struggling to stay afloat.

According to Allan Bell of 247Sports, the Buckeyes opened as 27.5 point favorites over the Wolverines at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State opens as 27.5 point favorites over Michigan at @FDSportsbook. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) December 4, 2020

Yikes.

Unfortunately for Michigan fans, it’s hard to disagree. Harbaugh could very well be on his way out of Ann Arbor as the Wolverines have struggled on both sides of the ball, despite multiple years of strong recruiting classes. Presumptive starting quarterback Joe Milton lost the job a few weeks ago as sophomore gunslinger Cade McNamara took over. Still, the team lacks consistency.

For Day and the Buckeyes on the field, the season has gone according to plan. Fields and a talented wide receiver room look to be one of the most fearsome in the country as the team clawed their way to a Top-4 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. However, as the Big Ten navigates the worldwide pandemic, Ohio State’s season has been sidelined multiple times.

It will be important for fans to keep an eye on COVID-19’s effect on both programs. The Buckeyes dealt with a fairly severe outbreak this past week that saw a cancellation of their game with Illinois. Michigan recently called off this week’s contest against Maryland due to the spread of the virus within their own locker room.

Hopefully, Ohio State-Michigan will be able to take place on Dec. 12.