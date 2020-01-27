Betting Odds Name 5 Frontrunners For 2020 Heisman Trophy

Betting odds on the 2020 Heisman Trophy have been out since mere minutes after Joe Burrow’s name was called at the 2019 ceremony. But after several huge offseason transfers and NFL Draft decisions, those odds have drastically shifted.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there are two clear favorites for the 2020 Heisman Trophy: Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. Per SuperBookUSA, both players have received 4/1 odds of hoisting the trophy.

Three other players received very strong odds to win the award as well: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, and Georgia QB Jamie Newman.

Here are the odds:

Ohio State’s Justin Fields & Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence co-favorites to win Heisman via ⁦@SuperBookUSA⁩ followed by OU’s Spencer Rattler, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger & Georgia’s Jamie Newman pic.twitter.com/rZg7S1TErO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 27, 2020

Fields finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting this past year after a stellar first year as a starter. He led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence ended up with the seventh-most votes in the Heisman Trophy voting and led Clemson to a second-straight national title game. He is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Rattler attempted only 11 passes in 2019 as Jalen Hurts’ understudy. But Oklahoma has proven to be a strong program for developing potential Heisman winners. The last three Oklahoma starters – Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Hurts – have all either won or finished second.

Ehlinger is the most experienced player on the list, having led Texas for three straight seasons. He’s coming off a strong statistical season with the Longhorns despite going just 8-5.

Newman received arguably the biggest bump of anyone in the nation. The senior QB is expected to win the Bulldogs’ starting job after transferring to Georgia from Wake Forest, where he had a very strong 2019.

Will one of these five QBs win the 2020 Heisman Trophy? If not, will anyone else on the list win it?