Big Ten football is continuing the fight for social justice. All 14 teams within the conference will be promoting social justice messages this weekend when the conference’s season kicks off, per an announcement by the Big Ten.

The Big Ten’s 2020 season is just hours away from commencing. The conference’s first game of the season will take place this evening when the Wisconsin Badgers host Illinois at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Fans watching the game will get a first-hand look at the social justice messages being promoted by both programs.

The Badgers will be debuting a special edition patch of their university logo. Wisconsin will place a black “W” on all its athletic uniforms. As for Illinois, the Fighting Illini will don a helmet sticker supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

All 14 conference teams will promote social justice messages in their own unique way this weekend.

“The Big Ten Conference is kicking off the football season with the launch of the ‘United As One’ social justice campaign,” the announcement reads. “‘United As One’ is among several conference-wide Equality Coalition initiatives dedicated to constructively and collectively recognizing and eliminating racism and hate in our society by creating resources for inclusion, empowerment and accountability.”

You can find a full breakdown of the Big Ten’s plan to promote social justice messages this weekend in the post below.

Conference powerhouse Ohio State is placing an “Equality” sticker on their helmets. The team also plans to wear “specially designed” pre-game t-shirts on Saturday. Michigan will join Ohio State in donning an “Equality” helmet sticker this weekend.

Penn State, meanwhile, will debut a uniform patch displaying clasped hands and an outline of the state of Pennsylvania.

The Big Ten is hoping to create unity and awareness for the fight for social justice this weekend.