Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On Title Game Requirements

Ohio State doesn’t have to worry any more. The Big Ten seems poised to change its guidelines on minimum game participation to ensure the 5-0 Buckeyes can play in the conference title game.

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten is expected to vote later today to remove the six-game minimum to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game it instituted before the 2020 season. Because Ohio State’s game against Michigan has been canceled, the Buckeyes are currently one game short of the threshold.

However, with today’s vote, the door is opened for Ohio State to take on Northwestern in the Big Ten title game next Saturday. The Wildcats are the champions of the Big Ten West, while OSU is the top team in the East.

A win in that contest would provide another boost to the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff resume.

The vote is considered a formality, which will lead to Ohio State playing Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. https://t.co/ElXXlQWwqP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2020

There was some speculation that the Big Ten might help Ohio State find a new opponent to play this weekend so they could reach the six-game mark.

However, it looks like the league is set to just scrap the minimum requirement altogether. Either way, we get what always seemed to be the most likely outcome: Ohio State playing in the conference championship game.