Big Ten Commissioner Makes Case For Ohio State To Make Playoff

Ohio State's chances of making the College Football Playoff took a huge hit last Saturday. The Buckeyes didn't just lose at home, they were downright embarrassed by the Michigan Wolverines.

Last weekend's loss to Michigan dropped Ohio State to No. 5 in the latest rankings.

Although the Buckeyes have fallen out of the top four, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes there's an argument to be made for them sneaking their way back into the conversation.

"When you look at the body of work that Ohio State has put forward, they have been a top-ranked team the entire season," Warren told the Associated Press. "If they've played 48 quarters of football, they have 46 1/2 excellent quarters of football."

Warren acknowledged that Ohio State will "need some help" in order to make the CFP.

If USC loses this Friday evening to Utah, that would open the door for Ohio State to claim the fourth and final spot in the playoff.

For now, Ohio State will have to root for chaos to unfold in the conference championship games.