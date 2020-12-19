FOX’s broadcasts of college football games have become top-notch, but the network is having a rough week. Big Ten football fans are the latest to voice their displeasure.

FOX is broadcasting Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game, as the network does each and every year. Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson are on the call to give us the play-by-play of Ohio State-Northwestern.

Anytime Gus and Joel are on the call, it’s typically must-watch football, no matter the game. Throw in the fact Saturday’s showing involves the Buckeyes and you have a home-run broadcast. But FOX has somehow found a way to mess it up.

One Buckeyes fan pointed out how frustrating FOX’s broadcast was Saturday afternoon. There’s been way too many commercials and no game flow whatsoever. FOX may want to consider cutting down on commercials moving forward.

Say what you want about FOX vs. ESPN, but watching games on FOX is absolutely brutal. Zero flow, way too many commercials, super long commercials. The game is painful enough so far so far, this just makes it nearly unwatchable. — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 19, 2020

Pac-12 fans would have to agree. FOX broadcasted the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night, and fans had similar complaints.

Northwestern fans didn’t have much to complain in the first half of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game, though. The Wildcats held the Ohio State offense in check, holding the Buckeyes to just two field goals early on. The Northwestern offense gave the Ohio State defense fits, as well.

Buckeye Nation now not only has to worry about losing to Northwestern and subsequently losing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Fans are also frustrated with FOX’s broadcast.

Catch the rest of the Big Ten Championship Game on – you guessed it – FOX.