Big Ten Football Announces Schedule For 2021 Season

This past season, Big Ten football dashed its non-conference schedule and played an eight-game, conference-only season. Things are finally changing back to normal this year.

The Big Ten released the full 2021 regular-season football schedule on Friday. Teams will return to a full 12-game regular season which includes three non-conference games for each conference member.

Week 1 starts out with a bang as Minnesota will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, Sept. 2. Later into the weekend on Sept. 4, Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium while Iowa hosts Indiana and Northwestern hosts Michigan State. Notable non-conference games the weekend of Sept. 4 include Oregon State at Purdue and West Virginia at Maryland.

Week 2, scheduled for Sept. 11, is jam-packed with marquee contests. Ohio State hosts Oregon in what will be one of the biggest games of the entire college football season. Other marquee non-conference contests that weekend feature Washington at Michigan and Iowa at Iowa State.

Take a look at the Big Ten’s 2021 football schedule below.

🚨 #B1G Schedule Update 🚨 2021 #B1GFootball is right around the corner 🏈

Which game are you most excited about? 🗞️ ▶️ https://t.co/Mk9wABz2En pic.twitter.com/KoztgZ7H5D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 5, 2021

There’s several major storylines surrounding Big Ten football for the 2021 season.

How will Ohio State adjust after losing quarterback Justin Fields to the 2021 NFL Draft? Can Penn State bounce back from its abysmal 2020 season? What should we expect from Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines?

There’s no doubt the Buckeyes enter the new season as the conference favorite and a major playoff contender. It’s tough to imagine another conference team upending Ohio State in 2021. Minnesota could make the conference race interesting right from the start of the season, though, when the Golden Gophers host OSU on Sept. 2.

Which Big Ten football games are you most looking forward to in 2021?