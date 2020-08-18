Report: ‘Zero’ Chance The Big Ten Presidents Reconsider Decision

The Big Ten has announced that there will be no football this fall, and will attempt to play a spring season if possible. A number of people with vested interests in Big Ten football being played this fall, including groups of parents and, most notably, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, aren’t going down without a fight.

Groups of parents from Iowa and Ohio State have sent letters to the Big Ten leadership calling for them to reconsider the decision. Fields’ petition on MoveOn.org has over 268,000 signatures in just a few days

There is definitely a significant push to restore the season for the fall. That doesn’t mean it will be successful. Per a new report by Lettermen Row, the odds of reversing course on the fall cancellation are “zero,” sources tell the Ohio State site.

“It’s probably an unwinnable proposition, which is largely an unfamiliar feeling for the Buckeyes,” Austin Ward writes, responding to a reader question. “But Ohio State is almost certainly not going to win this war when numerous sources around the league have continued to indicate to Lettermen Row that the presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren aren’t going back on their decision to postpone the fall schedule.”

Multiple sources around the Big Ten indicated to @LettermenRow that the odds of the school presidents reconsidering the fall cancelation at this point were “zero.” The Buckeyes are fighting, but that effort is likely to give them a shot in winter/spring, not this fall. https://t.co/9eq7GFHjLG — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) August 18, 2020

That doesn’t mean it won’t ultimately have an impact, Ward says. He thinks the posturing now could help Ohio State’s bargaining power when it comes to figuring out a spring season.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wants the rescheduled Big Ten football season to be played as early as possible, calling for a start date in January. Beginning that early might help convince guys like Fields, who are likely first-round NFL Draft picks, to play a season, if the Big Ten can fit one in ahead of the late-April draft.

Everything remains very much up in the air, for leagues like the Big Ten and Pac-12 which have punted so far, and the leagues that are still pushing forward for the fall. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see the Big Ten football season played at some point, whenever it is.