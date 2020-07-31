The Spun

Big Ten Football Preseason Media Poll Released

The Big Ten football season is going to be a very different animal in 2020 with no non-conference games on the slate.

Even so, the Big Ten preseason media poll looks pretty similar to what we’d expect in a normal college season. The media polls were released today and the two divisions couldn’t look more difference from a confidence level.

Per Phil Steele, Ohio State received 33 votes to finish first in the Big Ten East, and 237 points overall. Coming in second was Penn State with 204 points and one first place vote. The rest of the division went Michigan (169), Indiana (134), Michigan State (94), Maryland (76) and Rutgers (38).

In the Big Ten West, it was a much closer race between Wisconsin and Minnesota. But the Badgers pulled it out with 19 first place votes and 221 points to Minnesota’s 209.5 points and 14 first place votes. Rounding out the list was Iowa (157), Nebraska (117), Purdue (105), Northwestern (87.5) and Illinois (55). Someone even gave Northwestern a first-place vote.

With those numbers, it looks like we may be primed for yet another Ohio State vs. Wisconsin clash in the Big Ten Championship game (if there is one). It’s a matchup we’ve seen three times since the Big Ten football conference split into East and West in 2014.

Then again, there are almost always a number of surprises waiting for us at the end of the season. All it takes is one loss from either the Buckeyes or the Badgers to rock the standings and shake things up.

Do you agree with the standings listed on the media poll?


