Prominent Lawyer Is Reportedly Coming After The Big Ten

College football fans may recognize the name of lawyer Tom Mars. He got deeply involved in the sport a few years ago, helping some high profile players receive immediate eligibility after transferring schools, including Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Mars now has his sights on the Big Ten football conference.

There wasn’t a ton of transparency in the Big Ten’s decision to cancel football season for the fall. The league hopes to play during the spring semester, but the decision came without a significant change in the COVID-19 situation nationally. It also prevents the team from competing for a true national championship, and presents some issues for players who have their sights on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, the Big Ten’s decision may prove to be the right one. The league has struggled to get teams and players on the same page though. Parents of players from Ohio State, Iowa, and other schools have petitioned the league to reverse course on its decision and reinstate the fall season.

Tom Mars appears to be helping them in that push. He has reportedly sent a very fleshed out Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to a league school. Reporters tapped in to the Big Ten football world are sending signals that his request could wind up being very significant.

Just saw a FOIA request lawyer Tom Mars has filed with a Big Ten university and it’s 🔥. Anyone at the Big Ten who thinks he isn’t serious about ferreting out the facts behind the decision to cancel the fall season would be making a big mistake. This request is thorough 🔥🔥😮🍿 — angelique (@chengelis) August 19, 2020

Among the words/phrases included in Tom Mars' FOIA request to B1G schools (MSU) occurring between August 1, 2020 and August 19, 2020: Ackerman… Covid-19… Explain… Explanation… Kevin… Masks.. Myocarditis… Public relations… Spring … Warren. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 19, 2020

Pete Thamel has obtained part of the request he sent to Michigan State. He appears to be casting a very broad net to find info pertaining to the decision made by the league.

Collegiate establishment antagonist Tom Mars is seeking transparency from the Big 10 decision. He’s sending Freedom of Information requests to all 13 public schools to find out why they cancelled. Here’s a snippet from his Michigan State request. pic.twitter.com/VBhjpkzmN3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020

Earlier this week, Mars said he had discussions with Justin Fields’ father, as well as other Big Ten parents. He’s pushing for the NCAA to rescind a ban on waiver liabilities, which was issued recently after pressure from some high-profile politicians. Ohio State came under fire weeks ago when the “Buckeye pledge,” which read like something of a liability waiver for the team’s amateur players, became public.

Instead, some parents and Mars are signaling that they and their players may be willing to sign a waiver in order to play this fall.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

Mars believe the waiver liability bans are well-intentioned but counterproductive. If a college athlete is old enough to enlist in the military, Mars said, he should be old enough to accept the risk of playing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mars said he doesn’t know how much of a role the liability issue factored in the Big Ten’s decision because of the conference’s lack of transparency. “But I am confident that it weighed heavily in the decision,” he said. “Whether it carried more weight than the scientific or medical evidence, I don’t know. But I’m confident that the legal exposure of the member institutions of the Big Ten played a large role in the decision. It had to.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t sound like Mars is going to push for legal action against the league. Instead, he believes that disclosing the documents provided with this FOIA, as well as things like Justin Fields’ petition, which has over 250,000 signatures, may provide enough public pressure for the Big Ten to reverse course.

“The failure of transparency has called into question the legitimacy of their decision,” Mars said, “which reminds me of that expression I heard and was taught long ago: Transparency is the foundation of legitimacy. Without it, you can expect people to question your motives and question whether you made a good decision.” Mars said there has been “some talk” about pursuing legal action on behalf of clients against the Big Ten, but said that’s not the path he wants to follow. “I don’t think this is a situation that’s helped by people drawing swords, especially lawyers,” Mars said.

With less than a month before some college football games get underway, this issue in the Big Ten doesn’t seem very close to going away.