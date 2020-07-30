The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has been played almost exclusively in late November for nearly a century. That could change in the unprecedented 2020 season.

The Big Ten will likely release a tentative 2020 schedule for its programs next week. The tentative schedule should include 10 games for each program.

Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune is hearing Big Ten divisional games will be loaded to the front of the 2020 season. This would mean a game like Ohio State-Michigan would be played as early as September rather than the traditional late November date.

The Big Ten’s decision to front-load divisional games has a purpose. Divisional games often require less travel distance – an important factor for conferences to keep in mind in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like we may see the Buckeyes and Wolverines go toe-to-toe early on in the 2020 season.

My latest on #B1G scheduling … Hint: Look for these teams ⬇️ to play early in the season:https://t.co/U2t6jkzDQ6 pic.twitter.com/WMVfgyviY6 — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) July 30, 2020

An early match-up with the Wolverines would be a great test for this Ohio State team. The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to play the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Michigan was slated to face the Washington Huskies in Seattle that same week.

Each game has been cancelled, though, in light of the pandemic. But swapping Oregon for Michigan and Washington for Ohio State would provide the tough early-season test so many were hoping for.

Ohio State may also wind up having massive early-season games against Penn State and Michigan State. That is, if the Big Ten intends to play divisional games early this season.

Buckle up, Buckeye Nation. It looks like the Wolverines will be heading to Columbus in September.