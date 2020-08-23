The Spun

Rally Outside Of Ohio Stadium Is Reportedly Being Organized

A general view of Ohio State's stadium.COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State football parents, led by Randy Wade, were part of a small group that protested outside of Big Ten headquarters in Chicago on Friday.

Now, the contingent is apparently set to take its fight to the OSU campus. Wade tweeted on Sunday that there is a gathering scheduled outside Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

“We will meet at the Rotunda at the shoe 11:00am this Saturday,” Wade tweeted. “The Ohio State parents association is leading the charge for continued answers…. We ask other Big Ten associates parents to join us or do the same at their perspective schools… #Fight.”

These grassroots meetings are in response to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its 2020 college football season.

A handful of other Ohio State football parents have already tweeted support for Wade’s cause, indicating they will be at the rally at the Horseshoe on Saturday.

At the end of the day, Wade and others are seeking more transparency from the Big Ten, which may come at some point.

It won’t be enough to save a fall season though, as the conference has made it clear it won’t be reversing its course.

