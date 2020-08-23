Rally Outside Of Ohio Stadium Is Reportedly Being Organized

Ohio State football parents, led by Randy Wade, were part of a small group that protested outside of Big Ten headquarters in Chicago on Friday.

Now, the contingent is apparently set to take its fight to the OSU campus. Wade tweeted on Sunday that there is a gathering scheduled outside Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

“We will meet at the Rotunda at the shoe 11:00am this Saturday,” Wade tweeted. “The Ohio State parents association is leading the charge for continued answers…. We ask other Big Ten associates parents to join us or do the same at their perspective schools… #Fight.”

These grassroots meetings are in response to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its 2020 college football season.

We will meet at the Rotunda at the shoe 11:00am this Saturday… The Ohio State parents association is leading the charge for continued answers…. We ask other Big Ten associates parents to join us or do the same at their perspective schools… #Fight pic.twitter.com/rXajncKj25 — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 [email protected]❌ℹLy….. (@gslsff) August 23, 2020

A handful of other Ohio State football parents have already tweeted support for Wade’s cause, indicating they will be at the rally at the Horseshoe on Saturday.

We are seeking transparency in the decision to postpone fall football and what is the plan moving forward? We need answers and a plan for our players! #fight #unite #answers #OhioState https://t.co/KHcnR4EVpD — Amanda Peterson Babb (@AmandaBabb1) August 23, 2020

Seeking transparency on the fall football season decision making, requesting a meeting with Big Ten Commissioner & requesting the detailed Spring Football plan.Let's get answers & support our student athletes and The Ohio State University! #GoBucks.Please remember to wear a mask. https://t.co/p0NEVqVZ3u — Monica Johnson (@MonicaCLJohnson) August 23, 2020

At the end of the day, Wade and others are seeking more transparency from the Big Ten, which may come at some point.

It won’t be enough to save a fall season though, as the conference has made it clear it won’t be reversing its course.

[ 11W ]