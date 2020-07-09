The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bowling Green AD Has Powerful Reaction To Big Ten Decision

Bowling Green quarterback Grant Loy sets to throw.OXFORD, OHIO - NOVEMBER 13: Grant Loy #13 of the Bowling Green Falcons throws a pass in the game against the Miami of Ohio Redhawks during the third quarter on November 13, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Big Ten football season will not include non-conference games, the league announced today. The move may be the first domino to fall, as the ACC and Pac-12 are reportedly weighing similar options.

The move makes sense as a first step. It could reduce some travel, though the Big Ten is a sprawling league. Many non-conference games against smaller schools are much closer than, say, Rutgers is to Nebraska.

The move also makes instituting creating a uniform testing policy for teams more feasible. Now, the league’s schools will all be able to be working off the same blueprint, instead of having to worry about how other conferences and teams handle things. There are definite benefits there.

The decision will have some major repercussions though. Non-conference games against Power Five programs, like those in the Big Ten, are huge for Group of Five and other smaller programs. Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger released a statement after the decision came out, and without blasting the Big Ten directly, clearly has an issue with how a decision came down without working with other leagues.

Bowling Green was set to travel to Ohio State to start the season, and Illinois later in September. Those games likely represent millions in lost revenue for the school.

In total, MAC schools like Bowling Green were set to play 11 games against Big Ten programs. Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher has also weighed in on the issue.

Safety is paramount here, but this could have a very negative impact for these schools. Hopefully every college football program will be able to weather this storm.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.