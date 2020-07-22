Bleacher Report Reveals Preseason College Football Top 25 Rankings

The college football season is just a little over a month away – if it actually starts on time. With the new season just about ready to kick off, Bleacher Report analyst David Kenyon unveiled his preseason top 25 rankings.

Last season, the LSU Tigers dismantled their competition en route to their first national title since 2007. Head coach Ed Orgeron will try to lead the program to back-to-back championships, but it’ll be tough without Joe Burrow by his side.

Per usual, Clemson will be in contention for a national title. There might not be a better quarterback-running back duo in the country than Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. On the other hand, the offense might not be as dynamic as people expect due to the loss of Justyn Ross.

No can deny that Clemson and LSU are loaded with talent, but neither program earned the No. 1 spot in Bleacher Report’s preseason rankings. That honor went to Ohio State, which should be ready for a revenge tour led by star quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s the top 10 from Bleacher Report:

Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Florida Penn State Texas Texas A&M

The full top 25 rankings from Kenyon can be seen here.

Looking back at the top 10, the only program’s ranking that might be worth arguing over is Texas A&M. The Aggies have an excellent coach in Jimbo Fisher and experienced quarterback in Kellen Mond, but they’ve yet to prove they can beat top-tier opponents.

If the season does actually happen this fall, it’ll be interesting to see which programs can remain relatively healthy. That might just decide who comes out on top in January.

[Bleacher Report]