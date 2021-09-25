Bob Stoops: 1 CFB Fanbase Should Be The “Most Worried”

The Spun

Earlier this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some bad news about starting quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The first-time starter suffered a shoulder injury last week and won’t be able to play this weekend. His services likely won’t be needed to win against Akron, but the Buckeyes have to hope it’s not a long-term injury.

Even if he doesn’t miss extensive time, one college football analyst thinks the Buckeyes should be concerned. Longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops thinks Ohio State fans should be the most worried fanbase in the country.

“I tell ya, the fanbase that ought to be the most worried is Ohio State’s,” said Stoops. “They’ve already lost at home to Oregon, their defense continues to struggle, and the B1G is really loaded. I think this may be the year they’re not going to win it.”

A loss at home to Oregon showed Ohio State is susceptible, especially on the defensive side of the football. The Ducks ran all over the Buckeyes en route to the 35-28 win in Columbus.

The good news for Ohio State is that the Buckeyes will have a few games against inferior competition to right some wrongs. A trip to Indiana could cause some issues, but No. 6 Penn State coming to Columbus the next week is the biggest game remaining on Ohio State’s schedule.

Can Ohio State make yet another Big Ten title game?

