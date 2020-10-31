Braxton Miller Has A Blunt Message For Penn State

Ohio State-Penn State is the marquee matchup on the college football schedule tonight. Braxton Miller doesn’t seem to think it’ll be much of a game.

Ohio State has won eight of the last 10 in this rivalry series, including three in a row. During the five years Miller was with the Buckeyes, his team went 4-1 against the Nittany Lions.

This week, Miller has been sharing highlights of past Ohio State-Penn State games on his Twitter account. One of those clips came with a simple, but powerful message.

“Penn State can’t stop us,” Miller said.

For good reason, the No. 3 Buckeyes should be confident heading into Happy Valley tonight. They are double-digit favorites over the No. 18 Nittany Lions, who lost to Indiana in their season opener last week.

Also, there’s no raucous home crowd to have to contend with. Instead of being Penn State’s annual “White Out” game, tonight’s contest will be played in an empty Beaver Stadium due to COVID-19.

Ohio State-Penn State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on ABC.