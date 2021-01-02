Braxton Miller Reacts To Justin Fields’ Sugar Bowl Win

Justin Fields’s dynamic performance in tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal win caught the attention of former Ohio State star Braxton Miller.

Fields was spectacular in the Sugar Bowl, throwing for six touchdown passes as the third-ranked Buckeyes routed No. 2 Clemson 49-28. Ohio State will now play for the national title for the first time in six years.

Miller was a member of that 2014 national championship team, though an injury prevented him from playing that season. Watching tonight’s game, the former OSU quarterback/wide receiver tweeted a message for Fields.

Miller wasn’t the only Buckeye legend to shout out a current player tonight. Ezekiel Elliott had some words of encouragement for running back Trey Sermon during the first half.

“Lean on ’em,” Elliott wrote to Sermon on Twitter.

Lean on Em @treyera — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 2, 2021

Both Sermon and Fields are just one more win away from joining Elliott and Miller in the fraternity of Ohio State natonal champions.

They’ll get an opportunity to earn that win in the national title game against Alabama on Monday, January 11.