Braxton Miller, Troy Smith Want To Open Ohio Version Of IMG Academy

IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. is one of the most notable prep schools in the country, turning out numerous big-time athletes. Former Ohio State football stars Braxton Miller and Troy Smith, want to create the Midwestern answer to it.

Miller and Smith are both homegrown former Buckeye stars, growing up in Ohio before starring for Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel, respectively. Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2006. Miller was a two-time Big Ten MVP, offensive player of the year, and quarterback of the year.

According to the Springfield News-Sun in Miller’s hometown of Springfield, Ohio, the pair is in a group that is interested in buying the former Urbana University campus. Paul Miller, Braxton’s uncle, is also involved per the report.

According to The Enquirer, the school closed permanently following the Spring 2020 semester due to “challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and years of low enrollment.” The school served over 1,200 students, though most earned credit in programs taught off-campus.

“My Uncle Paul reached out to me about the acquisition with the campus shutting down,” Braxton Miller said, via the Springfield News-Sun. “It was a great opportunity to make my dream come true to have a school in the Midwest, do something big in the Midwest, to bring sports to the Midwest in that format.”

Urbana University, which opened in 1850, competed at the NCAA’s Division II level, with 21 sponsored teams. According to the paper, some of the athletic facilities had recently been upgraded, which is a major plus for Miller and Smith’s objectives for the new prep school.

“Having something like this that already has all the facilities that we need, it was a great idea, a great opportunity for us to jump on it and try to attack the process of creating our own school,” Braxton Miller said. He spoke with enthusiasm about the potential of the project but added the deal is not done. “It’s not all the way up to par yet, but we’re in the process of making it happen,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of things in between with the acquisition of the campus (and opening the school), and we’re taking our time with that. We’re crossing our Ts, dotting our ‘I’s and making the right decisions as far as acquiring something like this to create our own prep school.”

So far, no deal has been reached, but it sounds like the two former Ohio State football stars have big plans if they can pull off the acquisition.

