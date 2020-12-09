Breaking: Big Ten Announces Decision On Championship Game

Ohio State will be in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game. That is the decision reached by the Big Ten Conference today.

Following the news that the Ohio State-Michigan game had to be canceled, the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council met and voted to eliminate the minimum-game requirement for participation in the Championship Game. Prior to the decision, Ohio State was ineligible with only five games played when the minimum needed for participation was six.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over (second-place) Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the statement said.

“As a result, Ohio State will represent the East Division in the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game against Northwestern.”

In collaboration with #B1G COP/C & Conference office, ADs & SWAs ✅ vote to eliminate game requirement in 2020 #B1GFCG.@NUFBFamily vs. @OhioStateFB in #B1GFCG 🏆

Decision based on competitive analysis regardless of 🏈 Ws or Ls this weekend. ➡️FACTS: https://t.co/Ixtoz9rpTZ pic.twitter.com/P5QMlEHyOv — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) December 9, 2020

The Buckeyes are 5-0 and have looked like one of the country’s best teams in all of those wins. While they didn’t play their usual games, the consensus across the country is that they’re the Big Ten’s best team.

No doubt some Indiana fans will be disappointed to see their best shot at the conference title taken away. But given that they lost to Ohio State outright, there’s really not much room for them to complain.

Ohio State will now head to Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19 to take on Northwestern. They’ve outscored the Wildcats 97-27 in their last two meetings – including the 2018 Big Ten title game.

If they take care of business against Northwestern, the Buckeyes will be in the College Football Playoff. No doubt about it.