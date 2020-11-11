Breaking: Decision Made On Ohio State vs. Maryland Game

Saturday’s Ohio State-Maryland game has been canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Terrapins’ program.

Maryland and Ohio State announced the news moments ago. The game will not be made up in the future, leaving each team with a maximum of eight regular season games.

Maryland will be shutting down all team-related activities. Eight Terps players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe.”

From a football standpoint, this stinks. Ohio State now has one less game to put on its potential College Football Playoff resume, while Maryland is 2-1 and riding high after beating Minnesota and Penn State.

More importantly, from a health standpoint, this is concerning. There have already been four games postponed in the SEC this weekend, and Wisconsin had to sit out two weeks because of a COVID outbreak.

As cases of the virus continue to skyrocket around the country, we’d expect more postponements or cancellations unfortunately.