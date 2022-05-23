Breaking: Ohio State Baseball Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: The Ohio State University Marching Band perform before the NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

A longtime Ohio State Buckeyes coach has reportedly been let go on Monday.

According to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, longtime Ohio State baseball coach Greg Beals has been let go.

Beals had been Ohio State's baseball coach for the past 12 seasons. He led the program to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

"@OhioStateBASE has parted ways with long-time head coach Greg Beals, sources tell @d1baseball . Beals spent the last 12 seasons with the #Buckeyes and guided them to three NCAA appearances. His high-water mark was a 44-win campaign in 2016," he reports.

It can be difficult to have national success in baseball within the Big Ten due to weather conditions. However, Maryland won the conference this year and is ranked inside the top 10.

It will be interesting to see where the Buckeyes go from here.