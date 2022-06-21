Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Another 5-Star Commitment

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and his team warm up before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Another day, another five-star wide receiver commitment for Ohio State football.

One day after Carnell Tate pledged to the Buckeyes, Brandon Inniss did the same. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage product is the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 18 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Tate, meanwhile, is the third-ranked wideout and No. 28 overall 2023 prospect. Not a bad couple of commits for Ryan Day and company.

"Buckeye Nation. I'm home!" Inniss wrote on Twitter this afternoon, including the #Back2Back hashtag as an apparent nod to Tate.

Ohio State currently has the No. 2 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite. The Buckeyes only trail Notre Dame, their opponent in the 2022 season opener.

In addition to a pair of five-stars in Tate and Inniss, OSU has secured commitments from nine four-star recruits.