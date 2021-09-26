Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Has Been Dismissed

It’s been a tumultuous season for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. But one player who’s been with the team for a long time won’t be seeing the season through with them.

On Sunday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day released a statement announcing that senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the team. Pope reportedly quit the team mid-game after a blowup on the sideline.

“Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team. K’Vaughan will continue to have use of programs that benefit our student-athletes… He will remain on scholarship through the duration of the semester,” Day said in the statement.

Pope reportedly tried to enter Saturday’s game against Akron in the second quarter but was waved off by a teammate. Things got bizarre from there as he allegedly threw his gloves into the stands and tried to remove his jersey before being escorted off.

He ripped the team in a since-deleted tweet afterwards and seemed to say his goodbyes as well.

K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team pic.twitter.com/2Q5Hb9yYSP — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 26, 2021

K’Vaughan Pope joined Ohio State in 2018 after being a four-star recruit out of high school. But he struggled to make an impact on the field over the next few years.

As a freshman he had just one tackle, but saw more extensive action as a sophomore in 2019. That year he had 13 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended.

But as a junior in 2020, Pope once again was limited on the football field. He had two tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

This year he has three tackles in two games.

Pope’s playing career at Ohio State has come to an end.