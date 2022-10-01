Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Won't Play Saturday

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Ohio State's receiving corps will not be at full strength this Saturday against Rutgers.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes will not have wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at their disposal this afternoon.

Smith-Njigba has been dealing with a hamstring issue for the majority of this season. Per the report from Thamel, the medical staff at Ohio State wants to take a cautious approach to make sure Smith-Njigba is healthy for the second half of the schedule.

The Buckeyes will evaluate Smith-Njigba once again next week. There's currently no set timetable for his return.

When healthy, Smith-Njigba is one of the best wideouts in the country.

Last season, Smith-Njigba had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He was dominant in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

Despite the fact that Smith-Njigba has missed time this season, Ohio State has managed to move the ball through the air with relative ease. Wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have formed a dynamic duo.

College football fans should expect a heavy dose of Egbuka and Harrison this Saturday afternoon.