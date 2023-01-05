Breaking: Ohio State Star Running Back Announces 2023 Decision

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 22: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) carries the football during the first quarter of the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has made his decision on the 2023 season.

Williams, who had hinted at returning to school on social media, confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch that he will indeed be back with the Buckeyes next season.

This morning, Williams also posted a picture of himself playing for OSU on Twitter, along with the caption "Unfinished business."

As a redshirt sophomore, Williams led the Buckeyes in carries (128), rushing yards (825) and rushing touchdowns (14), despite missing two full games and most of a third due to injury.

Williams reached the 100-yard mark four times, including a 189-yard effort against Rutgers, which also included him scoring five touchdowns. Williams had three games with more than one rushing touchdown on the season.

A stomach bug limited the 5-foot-9, 225-pound Williams in the College Football Playoff against Georgia. He carried the ball only three times for eight yards, though he did score a goal-line touchdown.

With Williams back in the fold, Ohio State's backfield should be fully loaded in 2023. TreVeyon Henderson, who had foot surgery after the regular season ended, will also return, along with Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum.