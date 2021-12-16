Breaking: Ohio State vs. Kentucky Game Is Canceled

Over the past few days, the NFL has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 that could leave several teams without key starters.

Unfortunately, the NFL isn’t the only sport seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this week. College basketball took a big hit on Thursday afternoon after the cancellation of a marquee game.

According to multiple reports, a contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats has been canceled. The team is reportedly dealing with an outbreak that necessitated the move.

“Ohio State Basketball is dealing with a COVID outbreak and Saturday’s game against Kentucky is canceled. Ohio State will NOT make the trip to Las Vegas,” Holmes reported.

Breaking: Ohio State Basketball is dealing with a COVID outbreak and Saturday's game against Kentucky is canceled. Ohio State will NOT make the trip to Las Vegas. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) December 16, 2021

“From what I’ve been told, there are ‘multiple players’ who have tested positive and team activities are shut down for the time being,” Holmes continued.

While Ohio State might not be playing, Kentucky reportedly still plans to play this weekend. According to basketball insider Jon Hale, Kentucky is still planning to travel to Las Vegas.

He suggested a matchup with North Carolina could make some sense this weekend.

The Buckeyes next game is schedule for December 21 against UT Martin.

We’ll have to wait and see when Ohio State can get back on the court.