Breaking: Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Is Canceled

Saturday’s Big Ten clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines has been canceled.

Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines were optimistic to start the week that Saturday’s game would be played as previously scheduled. The only concern was that Michigan wouldn’t have enough scholarship players to play this weekend.

Michigan canceled its game this past weekend due to positive tests and contact tracing. But the team got back to work at the beginning of this week in preparation to play Ohio State. Even the Buckeyes were planning on playing this coming Saturday.

It appears the Wolverines don’t have the required players to take on the Buckeyes this weekend. Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game has been cancelled, per the school.

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Now, things get interesting for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State has played just five regular-season games this year. The Big Ten requires teams to play six games to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game. There’s plenty of speculation the conference could wind up changing the rules to allow Ohio State – by far the conference’s best team – to be eligible for the conference title game.

Doing so would allow Ohio State an extra game to impress the playoff committee. A 6-0 Ohio State team with a conference championship under its belt has a strong chance of making the playoff.

Either way, the Ohio State-Michigan cancelation is a disappointing development. Fans will have to wait until 2021 to see the two teams square off in what’s considered the greatest rivalry in college football.