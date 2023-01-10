Breaking: Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. Announces NFL Decision

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. released his NFL Draft decision on Tuesday.

As expected, Johnson is turning pro. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound prospect made the announcement and thanked Ohio State in a heartfelt post on Twitter.

A five-star recruit in the class of 2020, Johnson appeared in five games as a true freshman before earning a role in the starting lineup at right guard for the 2021 season.

In 2022, he moved to left tackle and started all 13 games for the Buckeyes. The Cincinnati, Ohio native earned consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Johnson is regarded as one of the top two offensive tackles--along with Northwestern's Peter Skoronski-- in this year's NFL Draft and is projected to be a first round pick.

ESPN's Jordan Reid and Matt Miller recently ranked him one of the top 10 prospects in the draft, and Reid recently mocked Johnson to the New York Jets with the 13th overall pick.