Brett McMurphy Releases His Preseason Top 25 Poll Ballot

This year’s preseason Associated Press Top 25 is set to be released next Monday. Since fans are getting anxious to see how it’ll shape out, Brett McMurphy of Stadium has released his own preseason ballot.

Most fans are expecting a weird season due to all the new protocols in college football. It also doesn’t help that we won’t get to see the Big Ten or Pac-12 in action until 2021.

Although not every conference will play this fall, the AP Top 25 is supposed to consider every team regardless if they play this year or not. McMurphy’s poll that he released on Twitter clearly follows that guideline.

While the No. 1 team according to McMurphy is Clemson, right behind the reigning ACC champions is Ohio State. The Buckeyes won’t play this fall, but they are loaded with talent and have an elite quarterback in Justin Fields.

Rounding out the top three for McMurphy’s poll is Alabama. As of now, the SEC plans on playing football this year.

Here’s the full top 25 from McMurphy:

Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin cracked McMurphy’s top 25 poll despite the fact that none of those programs will play this fall.

Fans should expect to see multiple teams that aren’t playing this year on the official AP Top 25. Whether or not they’ll get bumped out of their spot when the season actually begins is a question that we won’t have an answer for until mid-September.