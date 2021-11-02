Brian Hartline Sends Clear Message About Coaching Future

The Ohio State wide receiving corps has once again blossomed into one of the most threatening units in all of college football. Apart from the obviously talent the group has, Buckeyes receivers coach Brian Hartline deserves the bulk of the credit.

The former NFL and Ohio State wideout took over the assistant gig in 2018 and has continued to develop his players expertly. Hartline has done so well that his name has started to get thrown around when talking about some of college football’s current head coaching vacancies.

Hartline addressed those rumors during his media session on Tuesday. Based on his answer, the Canton, Ohio native doesn’t seem like he wants to leave his hometown state anytime soon.

“This state’s my home and I have a strong passion here… All I care about is this [receivers] room,” Hartline said Tuesday, per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors. “That’s my main focus and my forever focus, Outside of that… I’d be lying if I said I was thinking outside of that.”

Hartline made it clear that he doesn’t want to say never to leaving Ohio State, but that he doesn’t see it as a real possibility in the near future.

“But I’m also not a person who’s gonna sit here and say ‘No, I’m never leaving Ohio State’. But I’m also not saying I ever will, Hartline added.

Much of the reason that the Buckeyes receiving coach seemed to balk at the notion of leaving Ohio State was because he feels like he’s already got one of the top jobs in college football.

“Like you say the go up the ladder, like where? This is the pinnacle of the ladder… To me, I’m at the pinnacle of the ladder,” Hartline said. “… All I know is I love Ohio State. My wife is from here, I’ve lived here, I love my house. It would be really hard to leave.”

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was asked today how hard it would be to leave OSU for another job as his name continues to become popular in the industry. Hartline said he "couldn't imagine" leaving the Buckeyes and Ohio State is "the pinnacle of the ladder." pic.twitter.com/AzeiQwe6SG — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) November 2, 2021

Hartline’s loyalty to Ohio State makes sense considering he grew up in Ohio and played for the Buckeyes in college. His passion for the program is fierce, so it sounds like it would take a lot to pry him out of Columbus.