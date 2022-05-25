Broncos LB, Former Ohio State Star Undergoing Surgery This Week

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper will need surgery to fix the finger issue he suffered at Monday's OTA.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, Cooper suffered a tendon injury to his left ring finger during Monday's session. He'll undergo surgery on Thursday.

The bad news for Cooper is he'll reportedly likely miss the rest of the team's offseason program, but the good news is he is projected to be okay for the start of training camp in late July.

A seventh-round pick out of Ohio State last year, Cooper missed minicamp due to a heart ablation procedure to treat an irregular heartbeat. That didn't stop him from having an impact once the season started, though.

Cooper appeared in 16 of 17 regular season games, with five starts. He finished the year with 38 tackles, seven quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Cooper is projected to once again be a key special teams contributor and rotational piece on defense for the Broncos this fall.