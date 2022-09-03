Bronny James Is Taking A Major Recruiting Visit This Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bronny James, one of the top high school basketball players in his class, is taking a major recruiting visit this Saturday.

Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is visiting the Ohio State University today.

The talented prospect will also be attending tonight's primetime game between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

"4-star CG Bronny James, the son of Lebron James, is visiting Ohio State today for the Buckeyes' Top-5 showdown against Notre Dame," said On3 Recruits.



Bronny posted his visit to his Instagram story.

"Per his Instagram, Bronny James is here at Ohio Stadium. The rest of the #Buckeyes hoops recruits are not here yet," wrote Adam Jardy.

Ohio State is in the mix to land Bronny James, who's expected to go the college route. LeBron has always been a fan of the Buckeyes.

Can Ohio State land Bronny's commitment this weekend while he's visiting Columbus?