The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brutus Buckeye Trolls Tom Brady With Latest Social Media Post

A closeup of Brutus Buckeye on the field during an Ohio State football game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot, Brutus, cheers during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Brutus Buckeye took to Twitter with a special message from quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady sent a message to Buccaneers fans, reminding everyone to stay safe. “Stay safe everyone and let’s go Bucs,” the former New England Patriots star said in the video.

Well, Brutus repurposed the video in the form of an epic troll. At the end of Brady’s message, Brutus used the Ohio State logo to make it look like the star quarterback was saying “let’s go Bucks” – as in Buckeyes.

The former Michigan star won’t be happy about this one. It looks like he sent a positive message to the Wolverines’ most-hated rival.

Check it out.

Brady clearly intended the message for Buccaneers fans. However, Brutus took advantage of the situation and made it look like a message for Buckeyes fans.

The former Patriots quarterback signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. Not long after, the Buccaneers traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots as well.

Brady enters the 2020 season with the best complement of receiving weapons in his career. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Add in Gronk with fellow tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate and the Buccaneers’ offense will be dangerous.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.