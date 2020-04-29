Brutus Buckeye Trolls Tom Brady With Latest Social Media Post

On Wednesday afternoon, Brutus Buckeye took to Twitter with a special message from quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady sent a message to Buccaneers fans, reminding everyone to stay safe. “Stay safe everyone and let’s go Bucs,” the former New England Patriots star said in the video.

Well, Brutus repurposed the video in the form of an epic troll. At the end of Brady’s message, Brutus used the Ohio State logo to make it look like the star quarterback was saying “let’s go Bucks” – as in Buckeyes.

The former Michigan star won’t be happy about this one. It looks like he sent a positive message to the Wolverines’ most-hated rival.

Check it out.

A quick PSA from an old friend 😉#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/m6WfandwPU — Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) April 29, 2020

Brady clearly intended the message for Buccaneers fans. However, Brutus took advantage of the situation and made it look like a message for Buckeyes fans.

The former Patriots quarterback signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. Not long after, the Buccaneers traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots as well.

Brady enters the 2020 season with the best complement of receiving weapons in his career. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Add in Gronk with fellow tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate and the Buccaneers’ offense will be dangerous.