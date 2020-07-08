Buckeyes Forever: Tyvis Powell’s Heartfelt Message To Cardale Jones

Tyvis Powell and Cardale Jones won Big Ten and national titles together with the Buckeyes, but their bond extends well beyond their time at Ohio State.

This afternoon, Powell announced some amazing news on Twitter. He and fiancee Laurencia Walker welcomed their daughter to the world on Wednesday.

“Today my life just got better. At 9:09am @lwalk32 and I welcomed our baby girl Leiliana(Lay-Lee-Ah-Nah) Marie Powell to this world. God is truly good! Best blessing in the world. 6lbs. 19.5 inches,” Powell tweeted.

That wasn’t all Powell shared though. He went on to post that his close friend and former teammate Jones was going to be his daughter’s godfather.

And yes @CJ1two is my daughter’s God father lol — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) July 8, 2020

Jones’ reaction to the news was priceless.

“Wait what? Boi [don’t] make me cry on Twitter,” he responded.

Wait what? Boi dong make me cry on Twitter https://t.co/DLXSeclUpS — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) July 8, 2020

We’re not sure if this exchange is part of the long-running joke between Jones and Powell about them being each other’s father, or if it is genuine. Either way, it’s pretty sweet.

It’s clear that these two Ohio State legends are still close even after they’ve been away from Columbus for several years. That’s something Buckeyes fans can be happy about.