C.J. Stroud Had Heartbreaking Reaction To Michigan Loss

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud has been an exceptional playmaker for Ohio State over the past two seasons, and yet, that won't matter to the fan base in Columbus. At the end of the day, he's 0-2 against Michigan.

Following this Saturday's 45-23 loss to the Wolverines, Stroud was asked how he wants people to remember his career with the Buckeyes.

Stroud didn't beat around the bush. Instead, he opened up about his shortcomings.

"I don't know," Stroud said. "People are gonna say I never won The Game. I understand. People are gonna say I never won a Big Ten championship. I understand."

Unfortunately for Stroud, there are a lot of fans who'll view his time at Ohio State in a negative light.

"That is exactly his legacy," one fan said. "Never won when it mattered."

"Feel bad for the kid but if he goes to the draft this is the way he will be thought about or stay and try and turn around the narrative up to him at the end of the day," another fan tweeted. "But there is no doubt he’s talented."

Stroud is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite the blowout loss to Michigan this weekend, Ohio State's 2022 season isn't over yet. There's still a chance the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff.