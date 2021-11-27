C.J. Stroud Has Message For Ohio State Fans

C.J. Stroud couldn’t be the hero Ohio State needed versus No. 5 Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The potential Heisman candidate tossed for 394 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 42-27 loss to the Wolverines. It was a strong performance, but wasn’t enough against a very good Michigan defense.

There’s no doubt this loss is going to sting for a while. The Buckeyes think about the Wolverines all year. They’ll have to wait another year to get payback.

Stroud sent Ohio State fans a message following the loss on Saturday.

“I put my heart and soul into this game, we all did, for 364 days,” Stroud said. “To come up short, it’s not a good feeling. … Just know that I love this team, I love Ohio State and I love Buckeye Nation, and I’m gonna keep grinding every day to get this win back.”

C.J. Stroud: “Just know that I love this team, I love Ohio State and I love Buckeye Nation, and I’m gonna keep grinding every day to get this win back.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 27, 2021

Ohio State’s season isn’t over. But the Buckeyes are probably out of the College Football Playoff and won’t have an opportunity to win the Big Ten title.

The best-case scenario Ohio State can hope for is losses by Alabama, Cincinnati and Michigan. There’s a chance the Buckeyes could sneak into the College Football Playoff if all three lose.

Regardless, Ohio State is going to ultimately view this as a lost season. It lost to the two most physical teams on its schedule in Oregon and Ohio State. It won’t win the Big Ten. It lost to Michigan.

It’s going to be a long couple of weeks for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes.