C.J. Stroud Not Happy With Critical Fans On Wednesday

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it clear today that he has teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba's back.

After a breakout 2021 season, Smith-Njigba's 2022 campaign was severely limited by a hamstring injury. Last week, the star wide receiver announced he would not be playing in the College Football Playoff and would begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Since then, there have been rumors, helped spread by ESPN's Todd McShay, that Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play but his choosing to sit out. Stroud is having none of that.

“Honestly it sucks,” Stroud said Wednesday, via Cleveland.com. “I feel so bad for him, and he works so hard. Honestly, the stuff that people are saying is crazy, especially Jaxon.”

Stroud didn't stop there, proceeding to call out outsiders who "have no idea" what Smith-Njigba has dealt with this season.

“It’s sad that we really put our lives on the line and our body’s on the line and our mental,” Stroud said. “I‘m not saying that people in other careers don’t, but people judge us so much because we have a scoreboard. A result that people can go look up online. That makes it tough.

“Look at Jaxon, the last game he really played was the Rose Bowl, where had 300-something yards, three touchdowns and people look at that as the standard. That’s the expectation for every game. How do you live up to something like that every day? And he has. It’s bittersweet. I know people were talking about how he should play. Y’all have no idea the stuff he’s been through this year. No clue. Who are people to talk about my brother like that? It gets me a little angry that people try to make it seem like he’s not a team player and he doesn’t care about his teammates.”

Full video of Stroud's comments can be seen below.

Despite playing in only three games and catching five passes this season, Smith-Njigba is still projected to be a potential first-round pick, as long as he is healthy.

Stroud is expected to leave school after the season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft as well, where he's slated to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board.