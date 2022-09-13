C.J. Stroud Reacts To Ohio State's Big Returns This Week

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 03: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) applies pressure during the first quarter of the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State is 2-0 on the season, and the Buckeyes' stellar receiving corps hasn't even been fully healthy.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State's top wideout, has been out of action since injuring his hamstring against Notre Dame in Week 1. Julian Fleming, who was projected to be a big contributor this year, has not played a snap yet due to injury.

Thankfully for the Buckeyes, both players are expected to see time this Saturday against Toledo, according to head coach Ryan Day.

Earlier today, quarterback C.J. Stroud expressed confidence in the guys that have been out there at receiver for OSU, while also saying he is hoping to get Smith-Njigba and Fleming back into the fold.

“Even if they don’t come back, I know we’ll be fine,” Stroud said, via Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. “But hopefully they do.”

Smith-Njigba's resume speaks for itself, but Fleming has not had as many opportunities to make a huge impact at Ohio State. In two seasons with the Buckeyes, he's caught 19 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

That is likely to change once Fleming gets on the field this year, according to Stroud, who sees the former No. 3 overall recruit being used "a lot."

“He’s been working on his game a lot this summer,” Stroud said. “He’s definitely stepped his game up with (route-running)."

We'll see if Smith-Njigba and Fleming are indeed part of the wide receiver rotation in Columbus this weekend.