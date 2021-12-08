C.J. Stroud Shares Honest Admission On Shoulder Injury

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had an incredible first season as a starter for the Buckeyes. But the regular season ended on a sour note as he sustained a shoulder injury (not to mention a loss to arch-rival Michigan).

In an interview with Buckeyes insider Dan Hope, Stroud said that his shoulder isn’t quite at 100-percent heading into the Rose Bowl. But he added that it won’t require surgery (even though his scapula is apparently “peeking out” of his shoulder).

“I’ve definitely had to do my maintenance and keep it right. My scapula is kind of still peeking out of my shoulder a little bit. But at the end of the day, I gotta go out there and play, no one cares,” Stroud said.

Stroud went 34 of 49 for 394 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan. It capped off a season where he completed 70-percent of his passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five picks. For his efforts, he was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

It will be interesting to see if C.J. Stroud will play in the Rose Bowl now that Ohio State has been invited to play Pac-12 champion Utah. While a Rose Bowl win would be a terrific consolation prize for a season where they missed the College Football Playoff, it may be worth erring on the side of caution.

Stroud will be the Buckeyes’ starter next year. He might have his eyes on the NFL rather than a fourth year after that.

It’ll be hard to begrudge Stroud if he decides to call it a wrap on 2021 after the way it ended in Ann Arbor.

Should C.J. Stroud play in the Rose Bowl even if he isn’t 100-percent?