Several former Ohio State football players have been sending messages to Jim Harbaugh in the wake of his comments about losing to the Buckeyes. Former star quarterback Cardale Jones appears to have joined in on the fun on Wednesday evening.

Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in 2015. He’s lost all five of his games against Ohio State.

“We’ve gotta beat Ohio State,” Harbaugh said on Mike Tirico’s Lunch Talk Live on NBC Sports Network, via WolverinesWire. “Nothing makes us angrier than that, or me. That’s what we’re working toward every day. We’ve beaten everyone else, but we haven’t beat them. That’s what we have to do, beat them, win a championship, get ourselves into the playoffs, win a national championship.”

Harbaugh has had some success against Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin, but going 0-5 against Ohio State is unacceptable. The Buckeyes are just fine with that, though.

Jones, who was a part of four wins over Michigan during his time with the Buckeyes, appeared to send Harbaugh a brief message on Wednesday night.

“Take your L, learn from it and move on,” he tweeted.

Maybe this wasn’t meant for Harbaugh, but in the wake of his comments about losing to Ohio State, it’s good advice.

Harbaugh has five losses to learn from. Perhaps everything he’s learned will allow him to get his first win over the Buckeyes this November.