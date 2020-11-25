Cardale Jones Has 2-Word Comment On Old Playoff Ranking

Earlier this week, the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2020 season were released. ESPN shared an awesome story that should give any team ranked lower than they expected some hope that a championship run is plausible.

Back in 2014, the Ohio State Buckeyes were the No. 16 ranked team in the country. They went on to defeat Alabama and Oregon en route to a national title.

Ohio State shocked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl in large part because of Ezekiel Elliott. He finished that game with 20 carries for 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receivers Devin Smith and Michael Thomas also stepped up in Urban Meyer’s offense.

While this should be seen as a sign of hope for any team outside of the top 10 in the current rankings, Cardale Jones believes it shows how disrespectful the College Football Playoff committee was back then.

Here’s what Jones had to say:

Jones did an excellent job filling in for JT Barrett that season. The Buckeyes wouldn’t have won the national championship without his help, that’s for sure.

It’s possible that Ohio State’s run during the 2014 season will never be replicated, especially when you consider everything they overcame. However, it shouldn’t surprise anyone at all if we something crazy happen this season in what’s been an odd year.

BYU and Oregon were ranked lower than analysts expected. Both programs will need some help if they want to make it to the Playoff, but we’ve seen stranger things happen in the past.