Cardale Jones Has A Blunt Message For Ohio State’s Coaches

Ohio State entered Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten title game against Northwestern as the heavy favorite – despite not having 22 players.

In fact, the Buckeyes are missing three key players. Star wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman are all out for today’s game.

With the team’s leading receiver on the sideline, the Buckeyes decided to implement a few trick plays to spark the offense. The Buckeyes offense generally executes those plays well, but that was not the case this time around.

Both of Ohio State’s trick plays so far in the first half nearly resulted in turnovers. Former Buckeyes players aren’t very happy with head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones thinks the team needs to stick to its normal offense.

“Come on with these trick plays,” Jones said.

Come on with these trick plays 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 19, 2020

Ohio State holds the advantage in total yards gained through the first half, but trails on the scoreboard. The Buckeyes racked up 195 yards of offense, with a balanced attack – 101 through the air and 94 on the ground.

Unfortunately, star quarterback Justin Fields has taken a few sacks and the Ohio State offense has struggled to dig out of those holes.

Northwestern holds a 10-6 lead. Can Ohio State complete its comeback and punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff?