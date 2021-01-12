Cardale Jones Has Blunt Message For Ohio State’s Coaches

No player in college football has been more dominant than Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the 2020 season.

Just a few days after winning the Heisman, Smith and the Crimson Tide faced off against Ohio State in the national title game. Through the first 30 minutes of action, the star wide receiver has already racked up over 215 yards and three touchdowns.

No, that’s not a misprint. Smith has 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Of course, Smith’s performance prompted a blunt message from many former Ohio State players. Among them, former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones is wondering what the Ohio State defense is doing.

“Damn, did we forget we playing against the Heisman Trophy at WR?” Jones asked.

Jones isn’t alone in wondering why Ohio State is having so much trouble covering Smith when the team had time to prepare.

Of course, every team Alabama has played this season has struggled to defend the elite wide receiver.

Smith took home the Heisman Trophy earlier this week after putting together one of the best seasons ever for a college football wide receiver. During the 2020 season, Smith racked up 105 receptions for 1,640 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Alabama holds a 35-17 lead over Ohio State with 30 minutes of action left to go.