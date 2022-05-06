Cardale Jones' Reaction To New Ohio State Rule Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a ball during warm-ups before taking on the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was reported this week that Ohio State has a plan in place to pay student-athletes for academic performance starting with the 2022-23 school year.

On Friday, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones shared his thoughts on his alma mater's new plan.

Jones made it known he wouldn't have benefitted from this rule, tweeting, "I would of been fined worst than Chad Johnson."

Jones hasn't shied away from commenting on school in the past.

Back in 2012, Jones tweeted, "Why should we have to go to class if we come here to play football, we ain't come to play school, classes are pointless."

To be fair, Jones did end up disowning that tweet from 2012. He said it was "stupid" and he learned his lesson as time went on.

Jones graduated from Ohio State in 2017 with a degree in African-American Studies.