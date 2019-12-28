Cardale Jones Is Loving Joe Burrow’s Performance vs. Oklahoma

Is anyone surprised by LSU’s dominating performance against Oklahoma? The Tigers have been doing this all season while the Sooners barely snuck their way into the playoff. It’s really not all that surprising.

Joe Burrow is putting together a historic performance. Legends are made in playoff games like these.

Former Ohio State legend Cardale Jones knows all about legendary performance. The championship winning Buckeye led his team to the national title in 2015.

Jones is loving what he’s seeing from the Heisman winning Burrow.

Honey baked ham, anyone else want some other than OU? 😂 #GoJoe — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 28, 2019

Oklahoma is embarrassing itself on defense. The Sooners are completely mismatched. This has become a trend for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma in the playoff.

The Sooners are on their way to another semi-final loss which will produce an 0-4 team record in the playoff. For a team which receives plenty of national respect, it’s certainly not earning it on the field.

The Sooners continue to dominate their conference opponents before falling flat on their faces in the post-season. Maybe the playoff committee will remember this horrific performance next year.

As for LSU, it’s on its way to the national championship. The Tigers and Burrow are on a mission this season. It certainly doesn’t look like anyone will stop them. Perhaps we’ll get a matchup between Burrow and his old school, Ohio State.

You can catch the rest of LSU-Oklahoma on ESPN.