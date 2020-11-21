Cardale Jones Is Not Happy With The Referees This Afternoon

On Saturday afternoon, Ohio State hosted Indiana in what has turned into the biggest game of the Big Ten season so far.

Both programs entered Saturday’s game with an undefeated record. For the Buckeyes, that’s nothing new. For the Hoosiers, however, sitting undefeated with wins over Penn State and Michigan is a rarity.

In the early moments of the game, it looked like the Buckeyes were set to blow out the Hoosiers. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hit wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a long pass over the middle on the team’s first drive.

Fields then hit Wilson in the endzone for the game’s first touchdown. After that, though, both teams have struggled to move the ball.

Ohio State fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the officiating so far. That includes former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones who made his displeasure with the officials well known.

Check it out.

I think these refs forgot this is the BIG 10 conference 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 21, 2020

Are these refs watching the game, you can’t pick a defender like that 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 21, 2020

He has a point.

During the first quarter it looked like Ohio State’s defense forced a turnover, but the officials ruled otherwise. Luckily for the Buckeyes, Indiana’s offense has been awful through the first half thus far.

Justin Fields entered Saturday’s game without an interception, but threw two in the first quarter against the Hoosiers. Despite that poor start, Ohio State still holds a 7-0 lead.

Can Indiana finally put some points on the board and make this a game?