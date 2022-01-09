Cardale Jones Has Landed An Interesting Ohio State Job

It’s been nearly seven years since Cardale Jones led Ohio State to an improbable victory in the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship.

Now, the former Buckeyes quarterback plans to take on a unique job at his alma mater.

According to Brian Schottenstein, Jones has agreed to help run an NIL fund for Buckeyes students. Schottenstein, who started the fund, hopes to have the collection ready by Ohio State’s spring game in 2022.

“For everyone asking me about timing of my charitable NIL fund for Ohio State students, I will be launching it by the spring game, but can announce tonight that my great friend Cardale Jones will be running it with me,” Schottenstein wrote on Twitter Sunday. “… We are going to create the biggest NIL charitable fund in the country, and this will also be fan based, so anybody can contribute to the student athletes, who will help out local charities.”

Jones chimed in on social after the announcement about his involvement in the NIL fund.

“Looking forward to continue to find opportunities for our student athletes,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jones played for the Ohio State for three seasons from 2013-15, beginning as a backup quarterback. He went onto play in 23 career games and completed 61.7% of his passes for 2,322 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The apex of Jones’ college career came during the 2015 postseason, when he inherited the starting job because of an injury to J.T. Barrett. Jones won his first three career starts in the Big Ten Championship game, the College Football Playoff semifinal and the national championship.

After his career with Ohio State, Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played in just one game for the organization before brief stints with the Chargers and the Seahawks.

Jones last played professional football with the DC Defenders of the since-defunct XFL.